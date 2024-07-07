Kanye West’s Attorney Says Rapper Won’t Talk to Him, Owes Him Money

An attorney representing Kanye West in an ongoing lawsuit recently requested to be relieved from his duties.

Court documents from earlier this week reveal that attorney Brian Brumfield filed a withdrawal motion from representing the rapper. Brumfield said that the relationship between him and the rapper was ill-standing. Alleging that Ye severed ties on June 21.

The attorney also claimed West would not speak to him. Saying, “Defendant also will not speak to counsel, and the defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

Kanye West in Hot Water With Attorney

Brumfield served as counsel for the rapper on a battery and assault charge from January. The plaintiff, Justin Poplawski, was allegedly confronted West. Outside of the Soho Warehouse social club in downtown Los Angeles in January 2022. The singer allegedly spotted Poplawski on the sidewalk near the club and declared he would make an example of him before striking him.

When Poplawski allegedly asked for an apology, he claims the artist told him, “Apology for what?” and proceeded to strike several more times, leaving him with severe injuries.

This adds to the string of lawsuits that West has been fighting recently. In June, a former YZY assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, alleged inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct from the rap icon. In the filings she reports multiple inappropriate sexual advances made by West including how he would allegedly masturbate while they were on the phone, illustrating a particular incident in which he allegedly locked her in a room with him while he masturbated until falling asleep.

West, Censori in More Legal Trouble

Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori could also be facing legal trouble. TMZ states Censori and her husband have been named in a new lawsuit. And one of the bombshell details alleges that Bianca sent pornographic images to employees.

“Kanye West created an app to promote his rap music, fostering a racist environment with brutal work conditions – while his wife, Bianca Censori, sent porn videos to staff which were accessible by minors, according to a new lawsuit,” TMZ writes.

“The bombshell suit, filed in a U.S. District Court, named Ye and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, as defendants.”