Kanye West Turning To Kris Jenner For Help Amid Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors?

The burgeoning romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian has Hollywood reeling. Many are wondering how Kanye West feels about all of this. Here’s what some folks are saying.

Kanye West Put Off By Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian PDA?

The love story of Davidson and Kardashian is just getting started. The two shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live, but that means nothing in the context of the show. Bill Hader and Fred Armisen kissed basically the entire cast at some point.

Anyway, the kiss on the show pales in comparison to the sight of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm. Davidson and Kardashian aren’t dating quite yet, but it looks like it’s going in that direction.

HollywoodLife doesn’t have the greatest reputation when it comes to celebrity news, but a recent story offered some insight into West’s state of mind. A source says “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all.”

West was so upset that he even told Kardashian off for it. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.” Holding hands in public is perhaps the lowest form of PDA (it pales in comparison to what Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are up to,) but it looks like West doesn’t want any man getting too close to Kardashian.

Turning To An Unlikely Source

The most stunning part of this story is that West is talking to Kris Jenner about it. West once called Jenner “Kris Jong Un” and has called her a white supremacist, so this is major news if it’s true. The source says Jenner wouldn’t spill any beans: “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family.”

Is This Believable?

Given how much West detests Jenner, this all seems a little far-fetched. While his jealousy is public record, he’s been a little busy this week shaving his eyebrows and performing with Marilyn Manson.

West knows Davidson from his own infamous SNL performances, and he was live in attendance for their original kiss. Whether or not that makes a difference is anyone’s guess. West has never been known for keeping his mouth shut, so if Davidson and Kardashian decide to date, you can expect him to speak his mind.