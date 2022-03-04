Kanye West Fires Fourth Lawyer After Ex Kim Kardashian Blasted Him Over Difficulties Keeping Lawyers

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce proceedings are still dragging on, due in part to the rapper’s indecision over his legal counsel. West is currently on his fourth attorney, firing lawyer Chris Melcher ahead of a court hearing with Kardashian.

West Moves On To Fourth Attorney

West reportedly fired Melcher after their working relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication,” according to TMZ. The outlet also revealed that the difficulties partly came from West’s inability to decide if he wanted to settle things amicably or put up a fight.

The rapper will now be represented by Samantha Spector, who has experience with high-profile divorce cases. The attorney recently represented Nicole Young during her divorce from producer Dr. Dre.

This new hearing handled Kardashian’s recent request to be declared legally single, which was granted. The ruling comes about three months after the reality star first requested it. West had previously challenged the request.

West’s Increasingly Erratic Behavior

Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021, and the relationship between the pair has gotten worse as the months go on. The influencer has very publicly moved on with SNL star Pete Davidson, and West has repeatedly made derogatory, and sometimes violent, comments about the comedian.

These comments are a big part of why Kardashian is working to end the marriage as quickly as possible. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kardashian continued. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

In addition to calling on fans to harass Davidson in public and posting private texts from his ex-wife, the rapper just dropped a video where a claymation version of the comedian is kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive. As the divorce proceedings continue, fans and friends of Kardashian and West hope that the pair end things as amicably and safely as possible.

