Joe Burrow Debuts New Look, Sends NFL Fans Into Frenzy

NFL training camps are starting to open. And much like the first day of school, several players are reporting back after the summer break with brand-new looks.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow sent the internet into a frenzy with his new look for training camp.

"Got my camping boots on" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EAh4MhX8Dt — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 23, 2024

Joe Burrow Sends Fans Into Frenzy With New Hairstyle

Burrow earned the nickname “Joe Cool” for his impeccable style both on and off the field. He usually sports a smooth slicked slicked-back hairstyle. But when he showed up for camp on July 23, he had an albino-colored buzz cut.

The new doo sent fans into an uproar. The quarterback drew comparisons the likes of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and rap star Eminem.

“I needed PTO for this, the content possibilities are ENDLESS,” one user joked.

“ADRENALINE IN MY SOUL BENGALS WILL GO 17-0,” another chimed in.

“What do I want to talk about? Easy: #FinishTheStory,” another said, referencing Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania slogan.

Star Receiver Admits ‘Jealousy’ Towards Bengals Stars

Burrow has quickly become one of the more highly-touted names in the NFL. But he was a star way before he arrived in Cincinnati. Once upon a time he was the star quarterback for the LSU Tigers. He led the squad to a 15-0 record and an NCAA National Championship in 2019.

Burrow wasn’t the only star for that team. So were his two favorite targets, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. All three players were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jefferson was among the highly scouted receivers in the draft so he came off the board early. But as fate would have it the Bengals were able to draft chase reuniting the two former LSU stars in Cincinnati.

Jefferson says that he is happy to see his former teammates continuing their journey together. However, he admits to being slightly jealous.

“I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have with each other, but it’s definitely some jealousy on that side,” Jefferson said.