German Police Forced to Close off Taylor Swift’s Hotel Due to Swarm of Fans

Pop star Taylor Swift is currently wrapping up the final leg of her highly-acclaimed eras tour. Swift is arguably the most famous person in the world. So she draws the ire of multitudes of local fans whenever she is in town.

But Swift’s latest global stop in Hamburg, Germany was a bit over the top. Even for her standards. According to Page Six, local police officers had to intervene when a swarm of Taylor’s fans, the Swifties, showed up at the singer’s hotel.

Swarm of Fans At Taylor Swift’s Hotel Causes Police Presence

“Police officers flocked to Taylor Swift’s hotel in Germany after Swifties swarmed the entrance ahead of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour show. Photos obtained by Page Six Tuesday showed a crowd of eager fans outside the Hamburg hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the pop star as police assumably arrived to control the scene,” Page Six Reports.

“According to a local news outlet, 300 fans were present but there was no sight of the “Lover” songstress as she reportedly entered and left the hotel through an underground car garage.”

It is no surprise that local authorities stepped in amid the melee at Swift’s hotel. She has had to deal with several incidents which have involved a stalker over the past several months. The same man was arrested near her home twice in as many days for loitering near her New York City estate.

Fans React to Eminem Unseating Taylor

Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has remained atop the music charts since its April 19th release. Dethroning Swift is no easy task. But Eminem was able to slay the dragon after the release of his latest album.

His latest project sold 281,000 units in its first week – unseating Swift from her 12-week reign atop the charts.

After a somewhat surprising victory for Eminem, fans reacted to him unseating Taylor.

“Eminem is a real baller,” one fan wrote.

“I love them both, it’s Em’s time to shine,” another added.

“Yeah but nobody listens to Eminem though right? The dude is 51 outperforming and out-streaming every rapper in history! Kind of hard to hate on that,” another said.