Prince Harry to Receive Massive Inheritance on 40th Birthday, More Than Brother William

Prince Harry is reportedly receiving a rather hefty inheritance once he turns 40 later this year. And it is one heck of a birthday gift.

The huge payout is from his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Queen Mother put $90 million into a trust fund for her family. Per the arrangement, the Duke of Sussex will gain access to his share of the trust, a whopping $8.5 million, on Sept 15 of this year.

The lump sum of money will likely be a welcome gift to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, after the two distanced themselves from the royal family in 2020.

After relocating to Montecito, California, the pair launched several attacks on Harry’s estranged relatives.

Royal Kingdom Beef Explained

In 2018, reports came out that Harry and his brother, Prince William, were at odds after Harry told Will he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales reportedly felt that the relationship between Harry and Markle “had moved so quickly” and was concerned for his brother.

News outlets speculated that the rift only seemed to be growing after the Sussex’s announced they were pregnant, pointing out multiple public appearances where William looked uncomfortable or would not speak to the couple.

Duke of Sussex in Hot Water Over Alleged Photo

The Duke of Sussex recently found himself in hot water over an alleged photo. Carrie Royale, an ex-stripper and dominatrix, has threatened to release explicit photos of Prince Harry on her OnlyFans website.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff. These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them,” Royale told the US Sun.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”

She also says that in the photos the Prince is under the influence.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated,” She said. But he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.