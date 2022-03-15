Kanye West Continues Complaints Over Custody Arrangements Amid Ongoing Hostilities With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is continuing his public tirade against ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Instead of his usual complaints about Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, West is now claiming the reality star is trying to keep him away from their children.

West Claims Kardashian Is Barring Him From Seeing Their Kids

“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” West claimed on Instagram. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”

In another post, West continued to claim he wasn’t getting to see his children. The post was a photo of his daughter North’s backpack, decorated with pins of her parents’ faces and an alien head. “This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he captioned the photo. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

However, Kardashian hit back, commenting, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” West posted a screenshot of an OK Magazine Instagram post about Kardashian’s quote, saying, “Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ????”

He went on to say that, in addition to Kardashian keeping their children from him, she and Davidson are trying to “play with” and “gaslight” him. “I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them a reason to put a restraining order on me,” he wrote. “She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them.”

“Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives,” the rapper continued. “A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children.”

West’s Lawyer Is Making Custody Arrangements Her No. 1 Priority

West and Kardashian have had no formal custody arrangements up until now, but it’s clear that the situation is getting worse between the pair. According to TMZ, Samantha Spector, West’s latest in a growing list of lawyers, is making the custody agreement her main focus, attempting to set up a formal arrangement between West and Kardashian. If the two can’t come to an agreement, the case will go before a judge, who will decide the rules for custody and visitation.

As West continues to blast Kardashian and Davidson online, it’s clear that the former couple needs to come to an official custody agreement quickly before the situation deteriorates even further.

