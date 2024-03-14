Kanye West Having a ‘Bunch of Babies’ With Bianca Censori, Friend Claims

Kanye West may have baby fever, at least according to his friend. Justin LaBoy reports that Ye is considering having children with Bianca Censori

Speaking with TMZ, LaBoy said that the rapper would probably end up having several children with Censori. He offered his own point of view on the couple.

“I think they’re going to have a bunch of babies,” LaBoy said. While he didn’t want to speculate about his “brother’s wife,” he did admit that West is living his best life. According to LaBoy, the couple seems genuinely happy together.

“I love her. She’s great. She lives an amazing life,” LaBoy said. “I’ve been around Ye for years now, and she’s extremely happy.”

West is also the father of four. He shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Since the divorce, West has tried to be there for his children, purchasing a mansion nearby. However, West and Kardashian haven’t necessarily seen eye to eye on certain things.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’” the rapper wrote on on Instagram, referencing where the kids go to school.

“At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children,” he continued. “When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on Parenthood

Reportedly, West’s social media post frustrated Kardashian. The usual public figure wished that West kept certain information out of the public eye, according to inside sources.

“The school that the kids attend is a fantastic school,” the insider told Page Six. “She wishes this to be a private matter and Kanye would not continue to take his grievances and turn them into public matters on social media.”

However, West has previously expressed similar sentiments. He said he wouldn’t want Saturday Night Live to make jokes out of his kids. He considered himself fare game but not his children.

“Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media — They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff,” he said via Daily Mail. “Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby.”