Kanye West and Bianca Censori Suing Dentist After Rapper’s Laughing Gas Addiction

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly gearing up to take a Beverly Hills dentist to court, claiming the doc introduced Ye to nitrous oxide, leading to an addiction.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release obtained by Page Six, the 47-year-old rapper and 30-year-old fashionista have issued a formal notice to dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, announcing their intent to file a lawsuit. The case alleges medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, and the reckless administration of both controlled and uncontrolled substances, among other claims.

Per the press release, in the spring of 2024, the dentist reportedly tried to take control of Yeezy LLC, the veteran rapper’s renowned global music and fashion brand, while “incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances.”

Connelly allegedly billed West $50,000 per month exclusively for the supply of nitrous gas.

West and Censori alleged that Connelly’s actions caused “injuries and damages,” including both “neurological and physical injury” to Ye. The suit adds “psychological and emotional trauma, chemical dependency which required treatment, financial harm and economic losses and loss of consortium,” to the list of issues.

Under California law, defendants must receive formal notice at least 90 days before suing for medical malpractice.

Kanye West’s Alleged Laughing Gas Addiction Came to Light Last Year

Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of Ye’s laughing gas habit.

Last August, West’s representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, publicly revealed allegations of his addiction to nitrous oxide.

“Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous — laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him,” Yiannopoulos posted on X then.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Yiannopoulos then alleged that the dentist was “a dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities — into whose mouth he puts fake diamonds.”

He further disclosed that he had submitted a formal complaint against Connelly to the California Dental Board.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Connelly fitted West with a $850,000 titanium “prosthodontics” in January 2024.