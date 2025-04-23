bianca-censori-risks-major-wardrobe-mishap-while-allegedly-spotted-at-mental-health-clinic

Bianca Censori turned heads in Spain with one of her signature barely-there outfits, walking the fine line between fashion-forward and wardrobe malfunction—reportedly on her way to a mental health clinic.

In photos shared by TMZ, the 30-year-old Australian architect raised eyebrows in Mallorca on Tuesday, wearing a daring black thong bodysuit paired with sheer leggings. Her bold appearance comes in the wake of Kanye West’s controversial and shocking incest allegation.

Unbothered by the bombshell news, Bianca rolled up in her sleek black SUV, stepped out with confidence in a bold fashion choice that left little to the imagination.

🚨🇪🇸| BIANCA CENSORI TURNS HEADS IN SPAIN



Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori spotted in a thong bodysuit in Palma, visiting luxury rehab The Balance with a recovery coach. Follows dinner with Kanye amid reconciliation rumors.



• TMZ pic.twitter.com/i62bCT7X02 — Leil (@LeilIdeas) April 22, 2025

Her hair sported her signature slicked back look as she appeared stoic in the shots.

Bianca Censori Reportedly Spotted with ‘Certified Recovery Coach’

According to TMZ, Censori was spotted entering a medical facility in Palma, Mallorca, accompanied by her security team and Jayne Fitzmaurice. Fitzmaurice, a certified recovery coach, family coach, interventionist, and personal manager at The Balance, is linked to the rehab clinic Censori is reportedly visiting.

The outlet reported that it’s unclear why Censori is seeking treatment, but The Balance’s website describes the facility as the world’s most exclusive luxury rehab center, offering “high-end treatment facilities.” The site also notes that Fitzmaurice has been actively working with clients to help them acknowledge, process, and manage their pain.

The sighting comes after Censori was seen in another part of Spain over the weekend, having dinner with her 47-year-old husband—a possible sign of reconciliation following a brief split. During the dinner date, the veteran rapper stepped out in an oversized hoodie, while Censori opted for one of her usual form-fitting ensembles, wearing a sleek black bodysuit.

Bianca came back 🖤

Ye and Bianca in Spain today pic.twitter.com/SyDoiT5xDK — Kanversation™️ (@TheKanversation) April 18, 2025

While many armchair experts might suggest West needs counseling, too, he was nowhere to be seen while Censori was reportedly spending time with Fitzmaurice.