63-Year-Old Red Hot Chili Peppers Legend’s 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Addresses Their Age Gap

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis’s girlfriend recently opened up about their over thirty-year age gap.



30-year-old Eileen Kelly published a Vogue essay on April 21 titled “My Boyfriend Is Double My Age.” And while she didn’t name the veteran rocker (who’s a spry 63), the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

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Hey, maybe it’s platonic, and she just happens to date some other older gentleman!

In her Vogue essay, the sex educator and podcaster reflected on a conversation with a friend who was dating “a man in his mid-30s.” Fed up with her friend’s complaints about the lackluster relationship, Kelly offered some simple advice: “try dating someone older.”

In her case, much, much older.

Anthony Kiedis and his girlfriend Eileen Kelly attend a Los Angeles Lakers game in April. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“My own boyfriend is more than twice my age, which is either alarming or impressive, depending on who you ask,” Kelly wrote. She added that her partner “seems genuinely excited to be with me” rather than seeking out “someone better,” as he realizes “he’s one lucky bastard.”

You see, ladies, the key to a solid relationship is creaky knees and utter desperation from your partner.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Legend’s 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Recounts Their Meet-Cute

Kelly recalled meeting her now-boyfriend at a birthday party and connecting over a recent trip to Hawaii. As luck would have it, he’s owned a house there for over two decades—nearly as long as she’s been alive!

“We joked about whether we’d ever passed each other on the same stretch of sand, or stood in line next to each other at the same health food store,” she detailed of the meet-cute.

Eileen Kelly and her ‘much older boyfriend’ Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis back in March. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gagosian)

Kelly claimed the “age gap didn’t register at first,” and she initially thought they’d “just become friends.”

Riiiiiight.

Unsurprisingly, this is far from her boyfriend’s first age-gap rodeo. Kelly shared that he’s been in similar relationships before and acknowledged that financial or emotional disparities in such scenarios “can set up a dangerous dynamic.” But our girl came prepared, entering the relationship with her own money, career, and home. “I love my boyfriend, but I’m not at risk of losing everything if we break up,” she insisted.

Kelly also wrote about the “incredibly awkward moments” that come with the territory, like when strangers mistake her boyfriend for her dad. She even admitted that some of her friends weren’t exactly thrilled about the May(1962)-December(1995) relationship.

“What people assume about me, about him, about the structure of our relationship, often reveals more about them than anything that exists between my boyfriend and me,” she speculated. “The relationship itself becomes secondary to what it represents.”

So, what’s the moral of the story? Maybe it’s that love knows no age, or perhaps it’s just that some things, like rockstars dating much younger women, never go out of style.