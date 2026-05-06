Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Spark Breakup Speculation as They Are Experiencing ‘Issues’

Less than six months after they welcomed their first child, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, sparked breakup speculation as they experienced “issues” within their relationship.

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A source close to the couple confirmed the news with PEOPLE.

“There are issues,” the insider said. “But they’re trying to figure things out together. They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The source further noted that their daughter, Scottie Rose, is their “top priority” during this rough patch.

The couple was first romantically linked in early 2025. Last summer, they announced they were expecting their first child. Scottie Rose was born on December 12, 2025.

The baby girl was named after Davidson’s father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Davidson was seven years old at the time.

Hewitt previously shared details about the name process during her and Davidson’s interview with Elite Daily. Although the couple “went through so many names,” they knew Scottie was a clear frontrunner.

“We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful,” she pointed out. “It’s also so cute.”

Davidson Recently Opened Up About Fatherhood

During a March 2026 interview with PEOPLE, Davidson appeared extremely happy to be a father.

“Dad life is f—ing awesome,” he declared. “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

He then said that he has become “primal” and protective of his infant daughter. “It’s funny. It’s like I didn’t understand this. You’re just ready to fight anyone. It’s like, chill out. No one’s doing anything to your kid.”

“You have this overly protective like…if one paparazzi guy pops out I’m going to f–king beat the living s–t out of him,” the former SNL star also noted. “So that’s a weird gear because I’m not a fighter guy.”

Along with speaking about fatherhood, Davidson recently got Scottie’s name tattooed near his ear.

Meanwhile, Hewitt took to Instagram in late April to share a quick update about Scottie.

“No one is happier for springtime than a mother who gave birth in the dead of winter,” Hewitt wrote in the post’s caption. “Now I get to dress my lil spring chicken in her @hannaandersson🌻🍄 #hannapartner.”

Scottie was seen wearing adorable outfits while being held by Hewitt.