Buyer Had ‘Odd’ Interaction With Darrell Sheets Before the ‘Storage Wars’ Star’s Suicide

A Storage Wars star is looking back on their final, “odd” interaction with former co-star Darrell Sheets, who died by suicide last month.

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“It wasn’t the buying and selling that was odd. It was really the interaction,” Dusty Riach recently recalled to Us Weekly. “Because Darrell is not the type of person to just roll over on an offer. He was a fighter for the last dollar in any deal. And he was asking a pretty substantial amount of money for a deal that one of my friends was buying from him. Then my friend kind of shot him quite a large deficit off of what he was asking. And Darrell just was like, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’”

“My friend was just like, ‘That’s kind of weird,’ but didn’t think anything of it at the time,” Riach admitted. “For Darrell not to come back at you, it’s just kind of weird. I had no idea, and my friend hadn’t told me until after we found out what happened [to Sheets]. My friend said that it felt like he was tying up his affairs.”

Riach also told the outlet that Sheets called him to ensure the check would clear.

“I think Daryl was asking $125,000 and my friend gave him $50,000 [for an estate collection],” he explained. “For him to ask that much and then my friend to offer him that — [without Darrell saying] give me $60,000, or like, pushing for an extra five grand … Darrell said yep, that’s fine.”

“Even the last watch deal I did with Darrell, we were bickering over like $50 with each other. So I would say this was 110 percent fully out of character for him.”

Dusty Riach Recounts Final Interaction with Darrell Sheets: ‘Just Such a Shocker for Me’

Sheets died by an apparent suicide on April 22.

According to a release from the Lake Havasu Police Department, officers were called to a residence on Chandler Drive around 2 a.m. after a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man, identified as 67-year-old Darrell Sheets, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riach, who saw Sheets a couple of months ago, told Us he considered Darrell a “good friend,” adding that the two were “always wheeling and dealing.”

“He came to the swap meet where I sell, and we had lunch,” he told the outlet. “Off camera, we were friends, you know, we could talk, and to me, he was the strongest person. You could say whatever you wanted to him, and he would say whatever he wanted back to you.”

“We were just good friends like that, you know? For this whole thing to happen is just such a shocker for me,” Riach added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.