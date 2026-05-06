Kacey Musgraves’ Country Singer Ex-Husband Just Got Re-Married

Up and moving on, Kacey Musgraves’ ex-husband, fellow country music singer Ruston Kelly, just got remarried.

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Earlier this week, Kelly took to Instagram to share photos from his nuptials with his new bride, Tia Cubelic.

Not sharing any details about the event, Kelly simply declared in the post’s caption, “WOAH!!!!”

As previously reported, Kelly proposed to Cubelic right before his performance at the Grand Ole Opry last fall. He shared the news on Instagram weeks later.

“Backstage at the @opry last month me and my best bud became best buds who are getting MARRIED,” he wrote.

While on stage, Kelly announced, “Right under the picture of Johnny Cash, I had to pop the question.”

He then noted that the proposal was the “best thing that ever happened” to him.

Musgraves and Kelly Were Married From 2017 to 2020

The country music singers first met in March 2016 while at Nashville’s Bluebird Café. Two months later, the duo had a songwriting session and began dating shortly after.

Musgraves previously shared that the song “Butterflies” from her Golden Hour album was about her relationship with Kelly. The couple got engaged in late 2016 and were married in October 2017.

Unfortunately, the couple filed for divorce in July 2020.

In September 2021, Musgraves opened up about the split.

“I think if the pandemic hadn’t coincided with such a massive life change, I could have just coasted for another couple of years, shoving myself full of distractions,” she explained. “It was a kind of luxury in disguise, being able to have the time to sit there and work through things.”

The singer also said that the divorce gave her songwriting inspiration. “There’s nothing more relatable than sadness. Actually, going into Golden Hour, I was nervous that I was going to be completely f—ed when it came to creation, because at that point in my life, I was happy. It was nice to know that you didn’t have to suffer to create good art. I’m glad I had that experience, and this, I think, just allowed me to dig even more into the pain I was feeling, the trauma.”

Musgraves then added that at the start of 2021, she had written 40 songs, noting it was a “time capsule” of her feelings about 2020.