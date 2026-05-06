tv-host-suffers-serious-head-injury

A popular radio host and TV personality recently revealed she needed plastic surgery after suffering a horrific head injury.

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Carrie Bickmore, co-host of the Australian radio show Carrie & Tommy, has had a brutal run-in with a wall. The wall won, leaving Bickmore with what she described as “blood spurting from her head.”

In an April Instagram post, Bickmore shared four images of her injury. The photos included a deep, open cut on the left side of her head and selfies of her wearing various bandages.

“Walked into the corner of the wall over the break,” the 45-year-old wrote alongside the image. “Looked like a crime scene. Blood spurting from my head.”

The TV personality had the cut glued back together for a family vacation to Sri Lanka, but later discovered she had hit a nerve.

“Healing terribly,” she added. “And hurting. Also randomly had a lady drop her carry on suitcase on my head. 🤣God it hurt, Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastics surgeon.”

“Scars are hot yeh? Face for radio (except tonight when I am back on TV for Celebrity Intervention on Channel 7)!” she quipped.

Bickmore also posted a holiday pic in a red dress, shades, and thongs, proving a head injury is no match for a beach day. She even accessorized with a medical dressing on her forehead.

TV Host Goes Into Gruesome Detail of Her Serious Head Injury: ‘It Dripped All Down My Eye’

On her radio show, Carrie & Tommy, she explained the accident occurred the day before her South Asia flight. In a classic middle-of-the-night blunder, she woke up for some water and “misjudged” a wall in her house, leading to a rather painful head-on collision.

“I walked into it with such force that as I fell, I collected a lamp with me that was on the bedside table,” Bickmore recalled.

TV host Carrie Bickmore in 2025. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

“I felt [blood] spurting out, I was catching it with my hand, and it dripped all down my eye,” she added.

Paramedics bandaged her head and advised her to get it glued in the morning.

“Either it popped open during my trip, because I couldn’t then wash my hair for 10 days, swim, go in the water, or anything,” she elaborated.

A plastic surgeon told her they needed to remove the glue from the wound and sew the nerve and different layers of skin back together.

“It was so deep that the glue has done absolutely nothing,” Bickmore explained.

However, the radio host and TV personality seems to be on the mend as of this writing. Just yesterday, she posted a fun snapshot of herself riding a jet ski, her blond locks flowing. The slideshow also boasted a bikini selfie and some hot air balloon fun.

“Apparently, I jet ski now. 🤣 (And got over my fear of heights to hot air balloon 🎈)” she wrote in the caption.