kanye-west-accused-of-assaulting-and-strangling-model-on-music-video-set-in-new-lawsuit

Rapper Kanye West is being accused of sexually assaulting a model on the set of another artist’s music video in 2010.

According to Today, model Jenifer An is accusing Ye of forcefully “shoving his fingers in her mouth in what the suit refers to as ‘pornographic gagging'”. The incident apparently took place at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City where the music video was being filmed. A was a background actor, while Kanye was supposed to be featured as a guest star.

((Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

The lawsuit states that prior to the assault West “took control of the production and the production team.” It then says, “Specifically, he ordered the female background actors/models, including Plaintiff, to line up in the hallway. He evaluated their appearances, pointed to two of the women, and then commanded them to follow him.

Apparently, Kanye pointed to An and said, “Give me the Asian girl.” An was uncomfortable but followed West to a suite that had a couch and a camera. The suit then says, “Defendant West then pulled two chairs near the camera, positioned them across from each other, and instructed Plaintiff to sit in the chair in front of the camera.”

After Ye instructed An to sit, he allegedly “began to choke Plaintiff with one hand.” The suit details the assault further saying, “He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands.”

Kanye West Facing New Lawsuit Over Music Video Assault

It continues, “Next, Defendant West smothered Plaintiff’s face with both of his hands, which smeared her makeup. He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex.

West apparently began to yell, “This is art. This is f—–g art. I am like Picasso.” The suit then states that the assault was “in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.”

An reports that she was struggling to breathe and “felt as if she had temporarily blacked out.” After the lawsuit was filed, the model said that she hopes going public will, “hold the abusers accountable through the legal system.” She also wants the suit to create “a safer world for us and for future artists.”

West Finds Himself In The Middle of Other Lawsuits

This is not the first time West has been accused of sexual assault. A month ago, the rapper found himself in the middle of another lawsuit filed by one of his former assistants. The suit accused Ye of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Today reports that his representative did not respond to the lawsuit.

An’s attorney, Jesse S. Weinstein, made a statement about the accusations against West. He said, “We are honored and privileged to represent Ms. An, who has displayed great courage to speak out against some of the most powerful men and entities within the entertainment industry. Everyone’s voice is important, and West cannot escape liability because of his success and notoriety.”