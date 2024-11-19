Kim Kardashian Posts Pics With 4 Kids Following Kanye West Diss

Days after declaring she was raising her children without any help from ex-husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of the kids.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent post, The Kardashians star posted a photo featuring her, her mother Kris Jenner, and all four of her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They were all wearing pajamas with Kris’ face all over them.

Jenner recently celebrated her 69th birthday earlier this month. Kim posted the photo in black-and-white as well as color. She also shared photos of her and her eldest daughter North West.

In the caption, Kim Kardashian wrote, “life lately.”

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about how her life entirely revolves around her four children, due to receiving any help from her ex.

While appearing on Zoe Winkler’s What in the Winkler? podcast, Kim Kardashian said, “I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting, and judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

She further pointed out, “But sometimes in the middle of the night when they’re all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up – it’s not something that I talk about a lot.”

Kardashian then admitted the reason why. “ feel like there is always a lot of judgment,” she pointed out. “Or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”

Sources Recently Stated Kim Kardashian’s Life Revolves Around Her Four Children

This isn’t the first time that Kanye West has been slammed about his lack of parenting skills.

During a chat with PEOPLE last month, a source close to The Kardashians star stated that her life now revolves around her four children since West is “not around that much.”

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider explained. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

The source also stated, “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.”

They further pointed out that Kardashian “is not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids.”

Kim Kardashian previously claimed that she has been approaching her split from Kanye West in a positive way – especially when it comes to her children.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” Kardashian stated during her GQ interview last year. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”