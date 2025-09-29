Kansas Woman Shot U.S. Army Soldier Husband In Face While He Held Their 11-Month-Old Daughter

A 31-year-old Kansas woman, Margaret Shafe, will spend decades behind bars for the 2024 murder of her husband, Greg Shafe, a U.S. Army soldier. Greg was holding their 11-month-old daughter when Margaret fatally shot him in the face.

According to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas, Margaret was sentenced to 293 months (more than 24 years) in prison. She was found guilty of second-degree murder on February 14, 2025, in connection with the 2024 killing of her husband at their home on the Fort Riley military base.

“Margaret Shafe deserves to go to prison. The evidence in this case showed she murdered her husband while the couple’s two young daughters were in the home,” U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said. “The Court heard brave testimony from Ms. Shafe’s own daughter who witnessed her mother shoot her stepfather in a fury.”

Fatal Shooting

According to a sentencing memorandum obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on February 19, 2024. At the time, Greg Shafe was at home, off from work for the President’s Day holiday. Margaret, meanwhile, spent the day drinking with her 11-month-daughter.

At 3 p.m., Greg left their home, and Margaret began texting him, instigating an argument over a past infidelity. This would continue throughout the day and into the night.

Then, at 7:04 p.m., Margaret FaceTimed her mother and began making threats against Greg. These included “I am gonna kill him,” “And you know I’m the one that gets the last laugh. And I’ve been trying – and I’ve been trying, and I want him dead!” and “I f–king hope you f–king die b-tch. I hate you. Yeah, you’re shaking,” among other threats.

Greg went outside, and Margaret followed him, continuing to threaten his life. She went back inside and grabbed a gun, waiting for Greg to return. He eventually did, and he grabbed their 11-month-old daughter and carried her upstairs.

He was holding her daughter in the bathroom, accompanied by her stepdaughter, 9, who was brushing her hair. In front of the girls, Margaret shot Greg in the face, causing him to fall with their infant girl. The 9-year-old girl screamed and hid in the shower.

The 9-year-old girl, who then testified against her mother, called her biological father, Jesse, and showed her Greg’s body. Jesse notified the Kansas authorities.

Margaret then took her daughters and drove off while drunk. She never called 911 and even bragged about killing Greg after she was detained.