NYC Man Allegedly Stabbed Wife, Toddler Daughter, Then Himself While On FaceTime Call With Nephew

An unidentified 54-year-old New York City man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, all while on a FaceTime call with his nephew. He then turned the knife on himself, and now he is in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to WABC, the incident occurred during the night of Saturday, July 19, at a residence on Forest Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens. Police had received a call from the man’s nephew, who alleged that the man had stabbed his wife and his toddler daughter while on a FaceTime call with him.

Upon arrival, police found the 41-year-old woman having been stabbed around 18 times in her neck and chest. The 2-year-old girl was stabbed nine times. Both were pronounced dead.

The man, who allegedly carried out the violent and fatal stabbing, suffered a stab wound to the chest. It is believed that the man stabbed himself following his alleged murders. As a result, the case is being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

As of Saturday, July 20, the suspect remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Neighbors React To Stabbing

Many neighbors present at the apartment building stated that they hadn’t heard any fighting inside the man’s apartment.

“It’s shocking, you know, that it happens right next door to you,” one neighbor told the New York Post. “I guess, you don’t know who your neighbors are.”

While talking to WABC, another neighbor was shocked by the violent nature of the crime. According to them, incidents like these aren’t common in the Ridgewood neighborhood.

“This isn’t normal,” the neighbor said. “You just don’t see gurneys and people filled with blood coming out of a building. That’s not normal. Not in this neighborhood.”

A third neighbor, who didn’t hear any commotion either, told The Post that, chillingly, he heard the man was taking a shower.

“I was, today, in the morning, I take a shower and this guy, he was f—ing taking a shower and singing, like nothing happen, like a normal day,” the neighbor said. “Like he singing, he starting a normal day. Singing a happy song.”

A motive behind the stabbing is currently under investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.