Kansas Man Murdered Her Grandmother After She Criticized How He Did His Laundry: Police

A 24-year-old Kansas man, Isaiah Langkiet, is accused of stabbing his 64-year-old grandmother to death. Allegedly, Langkiet killed the elderly woman after she criticized how he did his laundry.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on August 30. At around 9 p.m., the Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrived at a South Fern Road apartment after Langkiet allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had stabbed his grandmother.

Upon arrival, WPD met Langkiet and took him into custody. Inside the house, they found the still-alive Elvera Langkiet, Isaiah’s grandmother, bleeding profusely from her neck. While on their way to a hospital, Elvera allegedly told medics that there was “something wrong” with Langkiet and that he had “demons.”

At the local hospital, doctors found that the 64-year-old had suffered two stab wounds to her neck and one to the throat, all four inches deep, according to the affidavit. While she was expected to survive, she eventually refused medical treatment. Elvera succumbed to her injuries on September 3, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Laundry Fight, Stabbing

Isaiah Langkiet, meanwhile, explained his reasoning behind the stabbing. He said that he grew “angry” over Elvera’s constant complaints, The Wichita Eagle reported. Allegedly, he ended up stabbing his grandmother after a fight between the two broke out because she criticized “how he does his laundry,” the affidavit added.

Langkiet revealed to police officers that he “slapped” his grandmother in the face with an open palm. Then, he grabbed a knife with an 8-inch blade and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, according to the affidavit.

Then, feeling “pissed off,” he walked away, refusing to provide any aid to Elvera, Langkiet said. The affidavit added that he even intended to stab his father, who lived nearby. This, however, never came to be, as no one answered the door.

Eventually, he decided to “help Elvera” by calling 911 and reporting the stabbing, police said. A detective asked why he stabbed his grandmother, and he allegedly replied that he was “tired of the loud noises she caused in the morning and was b-tching at him.”

Before Elvera died, Langkiet was charged with first-degree attempted murder, domestic battery, and violation of a protection order. However, after Elvera passed, Langkiet’s charges were upgraded to first-degree premeditated murder.

Langkiet must undergo a mental evaluation, ordered by the judge, to determine if he is competent to stand trial. He remains held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.