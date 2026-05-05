Grammy Winner Dies of Cancer: Lee Allen Zeno Was 71

Lee Allen Zeno, a Grammy-winning bassist who helped define the sound of zydeco and Louisiana R&B, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

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Zeno died on May 3, 2026, following what reports described as a prolonged fight with the disease.

John Williams, a friend of Zeno, uploaded a Facebook post on April 29 to update fans after a “decline in his health.” On May 3, however, the post was updated to reflect the musician’s death.

“Mr. Lee, our friend, our earthly angel, and keeper of the pocket went home to his creator. He passed away peacefully, pain free, dignified and wrapped in loving grace,” the update wrote.

Zeno asked Williams to tell everything that he simply “just tried to be my authentic self.”

Born on October 16, 1954, in Lafayette, Louisiana, Zeno began performing at an early age and built a career that spanned decades. He became widely known as a foundational figure in zydeco music, anchoring bands with a distinctive bass style that blended groove, rhythm and restraint.

Zeno served as a longtime bassist for Buckwheat Zydeco and performed alongside a wide range of prominent artists, including Irma Thomas, the Neville Brothers and Bobby Rush. His playing appeared on dozens of recordings, and fellow musicians often described him as a steady, essential presence in any ensemble.

Lee Allen Zeno Won 2 Grammys

He earned national recognition through his work on Grammy-winning projects. Zeno won awards for his contributions to Buckwheat Zydeco albums, including Lay Your Burden Down and New Beginnings, and he received an additional three nominations for his collaborations with other artists.

Despite serious illness, Zeno continued to perform into the final months of his life. He appeared on stage as recently as March 2026, demonstrating a commitment to music that persisted throughout his career.

Zeno’s death prompted tributes from across Louisiana and the broader music community. Many described him as both an exceptional musician and a generous mentor whose influence extended far beyond the stage.