Standup Comedian Dies After Recent Health Issues: Raj Sharma Was 50

Raj Sharma, a Dallas-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp crowd work and global performances, has died at the age of 50.

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Sharma died on April 24, 2026. Fellow comedian Vir Das confirmed the news. His post led tributes from across the comedy world, remembering Sharma as a major influence and close friend.

“Raj Sharma got me my first ever spot at the Laugh Factory,” Das wrote. “Convinced me I was good enough to compete in the American market. Gave me great advice, made me laugh HARD. He was a beast of a comedian. Crowd work that I still think is almost unparalleled.”

“You were a good friend and a big heart. As a comedian, I leave you with the ultimate comics compliment, you were almost impossible to follow. Rest in peace brother.”

Reports wrote that Sharma had experienced health problems in the months leading up to his death. However, no specific details have been disclosed. An official cause of death has not been revealed.

Raj Sharma Was Known For His Crowd Work

Sharma built his career over more than 15 years, performing in the United States and internationally. He earned recognition for his improvisational style and ability to engage directly with audiences, often turning live interactions into the centerpiece of his act.

Based in Dallas, Sharma became a fixture in the North Texas comedy scene. He performed regularly at major venues and helped expand opportunities for South Asian comedians in the U.S., according to reporting from The Dallas Morning News.

He also gained wider attention through recorded specials, including Raj Sharma Live from Las Vegas, which showcased his quick wit and established his reputation for crowd work.

Sharma remained active in comedy until shortly before his death, continuing to perform and connect with fans. His career reflected a commitment to live performance and a style rooted in spontaneity and audience interaction.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from comedians and fans, many of whom credited him with shaping their appreciation of stand-up comedy.