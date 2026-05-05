2000s-pop-group-cancels-almost-all-of-their-concerts-on-comeback-tour

Weeks after announcing their comeback tour, the 2000s pop group the Pussycat Dolls has decided to cancel some performances.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on Monday, the all-girl band confirmed that the PCD Forever Tour was officially scrapped.

“When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the statement reads. “After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

However, the group noted that their performance at the Outloud Music Festival at WeHo Pride is still on and will take place on June 6. “We could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans. The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family.”

Despite the North American dates being canceled, the bandmates are still moving forward with their UK and European dates.

“The response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out,” they shared. “We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time.”

The group further shared, “We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable.”

The band then stated, “If you purchased through Ticketmaster or on AXS in Nashville, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats), etc., please reach out to your point of purchase.”

Fans React to the News

Not long after the announcement, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

“I’m really disappointed in the management team for thinking they could pull off giant arenas with prices like the Taylor Swift Eras Tour,” one fan wrote. “I will always love PCD, but a reunion for a lightning-in-a-bottle group like them (huge success, but still niche) was never going to sell out arenas.

They then pointed out, “A 15k seat venue in Oklahoma or Utah…. Like, what were they thinking?!”

Another fan commented, “Kudos to you all for the honest message, and I’m excited to see you at WeHo Pride.”

“I really wish the planning would have been different, smaller venues, less dates, etc.” they noted. “Because even though ticket sales weren’t great here, there were still so many fans that were eager to see you. Excited for what’s to come! Keep up the good work.”

The tour, which was announced earlier this year, experienced some drama early on. Two former Pussycat Dolls, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, claimed they were never asked to join the tour.

Sutta claimed she wasn’t asked to appear on the reunion tour because she was a “liability” due to her political views.

Bachar stated that she had heard about the reunion when it was announced to the public. She is currently preparing for the release of her song “Keep On Smiling.”

The track will promote awareness of cleft lip and palate through Operation Smile. It will be released on May 8.



