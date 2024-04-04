Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for 6-Vehicle Pileup

NFL star Rashee Rice released a statement after a major car crash he was involved in on Saturday in Dallas.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said in a statement released to his Instagram stories. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Authorities were on the lookout for Rashee Rice following the car accident on the North Central Expressway around 6:20 p.m. last Saturday night.

Dashcam footage captured the accident on the expressway, revealing a high-speed chase involving a Corvette and Lamborghini. The video, posted on X, features the camera from Bill Nabors’ vehicle capturing the moment the sports cars collided with a gray car and other vehicles ahead.

JUST IN: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by Dallas police after being suspected of causing a six-vehicle accident.



Rice was believed to be street racing in his Corvette against someone in a Lamborghini.



Both the Corvette & Lamborghini fled the scene where multiple people… pic.twitter.com/80hASwtP99 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

In the footage of the accident scene, three men are observed walking along the highway shoulder, moving away from the vehicles before authorities arrive. However, it remains uncertain whether Rice was part of this group.

It’s Still Uncertain Which Vehicle Rashee Rice May Have Been Driving

Rice was reportedly linked to the Corvette that was speeding. As per Fox News, an attorney representing The Classic Lifestyle verified that Rice had rented the Lamborghini SUV from the same company. The company’s policy specified that he was the sole authorized driver of the vehicle.

Two drivers from the vehicles in the collision received treatment for injuries. Meanwhile, two others were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Rice Attended College Just Miles From the Crash Site

Rice, a North Texas native, graduated from Richland High School before attending SMU near the crash site. Raised in North Richland Hills, a Fort Worth suburb, he excelled at Richland High. He racked up 72 catches for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns as a standout junior, earning first-team all-district honors.

Rice emerged as a standout rookie for the Chiefs in the previous season following his selection by Kansas City in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He developed into Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable wide receiver towards the latter part of the season.

During the Chiefs’ four-game postseason journey to secure their second straight Super Bowl win and third in five seasons, Rice had 26 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown. In the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 win, Rice’s essential role included six receptions for 39 yards.