Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Allegedly Causes, Walks Away From 6-Car Pileup in Horrifying Video

Video footage of a car accident allegedly involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has found its way online. A dashcam camera captured the harrowing instant when two speeding sports cars crashed into four other vehicles.

In the video, a Corvette and a Lamborghini SUV were captured racing on North Central Expressway, just north of downtown around 6:20 p.m. Both vehicles lost control and collided with other cars, causing them to spin out. The footage was posted to X (formerly Twitter).

JUST IN: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by Dallas police after being suspected of causing a six-vehicle accident.



Rice was believed to be street racing in his Corvette against someone in a Lamborghini.



Dallas police reported that the Corvette, belonging to the 23-year-old Rice, was one of the six vehicles implicated in the accident. Authorities are reportedly currently searching for the NFL star.

In the footage of the accident scene, three men are observed walking along the highway shoulder, moving away from the vehicles before authorities arrive. It remains uncertain whether Rashee Rice was part of this group. Meanwhile, CBSSports.com reported that Rice has sought legal representation.

While on the highway, Bill Nabors witnessed the accident. According to him, the Corvette was in the left lane, while the Lamborghini was on the left shoulder. “All of a sudden I saw this flash in my driver’s side mirror,” Nabors recalled to The Dallas Morning News. “A car just flying up super fast.”

Rashee Rice Went to College Just Minutes Away From the Crash Site

Rice, a native of North Texas, graduated from Richland High School before attending SMU, located just minutes from the crash site. Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. At Richland High School, as a junior, he stood out with 72 catches for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns. This earned him first-team all-district honors.

In his debut season as a rookie with the Chiefs, Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards. He recorded seven touchdowns, leading the team, in 16 games, starting eight of them.

During the season, he established himself as the main wide receiver for Kansas City. He secured the second position in the team for receptions and receiving yards, coming in just behind the exceptional tight end, Travis Kelce.

Throughout the Chiefs’ four-game postseason quest to clinch their second consecutive Super Bowl win and third in five seasons, Rice achieved 26 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown. Notably, in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 victory, Rice played a key role with six receptions totaling 39 yards.