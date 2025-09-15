Kamala Harris Describes Joe Biden’s Decision to Seek Reelection as ‘Recklessness’ in New Book

Despite her closeness to President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris admits his decision to seek reelection in 2024 was reckless in her eyes.

According to an excerpt of her new book, 107 Days, Harris didn’t hold back when it came to Biden’s reelection, stating the Democrats made a mistake and it was “recklessness” to allow Biden to run for election. She pointed out the choice should not have been “left to an individual’s ego.”

“As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country,” she wrote.

Kamala Harris also reflected on her time as part of President Joe Biden’s administration. “Getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible,” she pointed out.

Harris further alleged that Biden’s staff helped fuel negative stories about her vice president performance. She claimed they would often refuse to defend her against republicans.

“I was the first vice president to have a dedicated press pool tracking my every public move,” she continued. “Before me, vice presidents had what’s called a ‘supplemental pool,’ as the first lady does, covering important events. Because of this constant attention, things that had never been especially newsworthy about the vice president were suddenly reported and scrutinized.”

She then pointed out the struggle for support during the 2024 presidential election.

“When the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it,” Harris wrote. “Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more.”

Kamala Harris Did Defend Joe Biden in Her New Book

Despite her criticism of Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, Kamala Harris did defend him in the new book.

She dismissed the claims that Biden was incapable of serving as president due to his age and alleged cognitive decline.

The book’s release comes just a few months after Joe Biden admitted that he wasn’t surprised that Kamala Harris didn’t win the 2024 presidential election.

“I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president,” he said while on The View. “I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of – the sexist route, the whole route.”

In a separate interview, Biden stated he thought he could have beaten Trump in the 2024 election. “Yeah, he still got seven million fewer votes,” Biden said about Trump losing to him in the 2020 election.