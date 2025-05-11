Former President Joe Biden Admits He ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Kamala Harris Lost 2024 Presidential Election

Six months after Kamala Harris lost the 2024 Presidential Election, former President Joe Biden admitted he wasn’t surprised by the election results.

While appearing on ABC’s The View on Thursday, Biden heavily criticized President Donald Trump’s second term so far. He even maintained his previous claim that he would have beaten Trump had he stayed in the Presidential Election race.

“It wasn’t a slam dunk,” Biden said about Trump’s win. But let me put it this way. He’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had. And I would not say honesty has been his strong point.”

He then took responsibility for President Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House. “I do, because, look, I was in charge and he won,” Biden continued. “So, you know, I take responsibility.”

He further called out Trump for the now world leader’s role in bringing down a 2024 bipartisan border bill and his claims about the state of the economy at the end of Biden’s term.

Joe Biden Says Trump’s Campaign Went the ‘Sexist Route’ To Beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election

As he spoke about Kamala Harris, Joe Biden said he was disappointed by her election loss, but wasn’t surprised.

“They went the sexist route,” Biden explained. “I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race.”

The former president then said the Democratic Party’s other 2024 losses were part of a “wider trend” worldwide.

“Think about it: Liberal democracies all across America, all across the world, lost last time out,” he pointed out. “I think we underestimated the phenomenal impact that COVID had and the pandemic had on people, on attitudes, on optimism, on a whole range of things.”