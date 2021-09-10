Kaley Cuoco Unfussed In Messy-Haired Photos Amid Divorce Announcement

Kaley Cuoco is seemingly unbothered that she and estranged husband Karl Cook are fronting media outlets on account of their fresh split news. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who is ending her 2018-commenced marriage to the equestrian, is fresh from updating her Instagram, and she appeared to be solidly ignoring the media frenzy.

Cuoco, who has wiped Cook’s name from her feed and no longer introduces herself as his wife, posted on Tuesday as she gears up for Season 2 of HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant.

Kaley Cuoco Breaks Silence After Divorce Bombshell

Scroll for the photos. Cuoco, who has also been filming rom-com Meet Cute with comedian Pete Davidson in recent weeks, was back to shouting out her Cassie character on The Flight Attendant. In fact, she specifically mentioned her “Cassie Hair.”

Photos showed Cuoco posing by a swirl-painted wall as she wore a purple and geometric-print top. The blonde, looking fierce and a little mysterious, sported her trademark locks semi swept-up, with heavy and messy bangs framing her face. Cuoco, who received 9 Emmy Award nominations for season 1 of her series, wrote:



“Cassie and Cassie’s hair are back. @flightattendantonmax season 2. Prepare for yet another turbulent descent.” Quick to leave a like was sister and co-star Briana Cuoco, 32.

See The Photos Below

Cuoco and Cook jointly announced their separation under a week ago and via a joint statement.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they began, adding: “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The former couple continued: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s last joint photo came two months ago as they welcomed dog Larry into their home. The move into Cuoco’s $12 million Hidden Hills marked the former couple ending their “unconventional marriage” as they finally began living together in 2020 – this, despite having been married for two years.

Cuoco’s fans today did not appear to be mentioning her divorce news. “We love Cassie” came in from stylist Brad Goreski, with others saying they couldn’t wait for the next season.