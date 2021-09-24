Kaley Cuoco Impresses In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco is flaunting her famous legs and impressing everyone around in a thigh-skimming minidress. This comes amid her recent divorce announcement. The 35-year-old actress filed to end her 2018-commenced marriage to husband Karl Cook on September 3. While she’s since made Emmy Awards headlines for a show-stopping Vera Wang dress, fans have had plenty more to look at.

Kaley Cuoco Wows In Leggy Look Amid Divorce

Scroll for photos, ones shared with Cuoco’s 6.9 million Instagram followers. The Big Bang Theory alum, who didn’t score any Emmy wins this year despite nine nominations, updated shortly before the annual event, sharing two looks and making both work with heels – and then sneakers.

Drawing attention to her pins and reminding fans that her grueling workouts pay off, the girl behind Penny stunned in a lingerie-like and orange-and-silver minidress to begin with, then returning in a bold yellow number that was just as short.

Here, Cuoco posed on the outdoor terrace of her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, going glittery in a high-necked Stella McCartney number, one boasting flattering and flared sleeves, plus a swirl pattern to the fabric. Gold satin sandals with a heel added height to the star’s frame, with a fun tassel yellow bag jazzing up the ensemble.

See The Photos Below

Fans had to swipe all the way right to see Kaley Cuoco work her kicks – here, she crouched down in profile as she ditched the Jimmy Choo heels for Nike sneakers. A caption, meanwhile, tagged the brands donned – alongside iconic Choo, Cuoco also shouted out luxury footwear king Manolo Blahnik. The Nike was “for late night.”

Quick to leave a like was actress Selma Blair. Swipe for the gallery – scroll for more.

The photos come as Cuoco remains silent over her shock split from equestrian Karl Cook. The former couple, who last appeared jointly on Kaley’s Instagram back on July 5, issued their breakup statement together via a rep.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said, adding:

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

The former couple continued: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”