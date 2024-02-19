Kagney Linn Karter, Adult Film Star, Dead at 36 After Suicide

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter has reportedly passed away at the age of 36 after she committed suicide last week.

According to TMZ, Karter died on Thursday, Feb. 15. Her body was received by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office from Parma, Ohio. A Parma Police Department rep. revealed to the media outlet that the adult film actress appeared to have taken her own life.

Following her unexpected passing, Kagney Linn Karter’s friends, Rachel and Megan, started a GoFundMe on behalf of her mother, Tina. The funds would go towards Karter’s memorial and all the financial expectations associated with it. Rachel and Megan are also owners of two fitness studios in Northeast Ohio, the Ecole de Pole Cleveland and Ecole de Pole Akron.

“Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend,” the GoFundMe reads. “She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her. She wasn’t intimidated or anxious. The fact that she was the new kid on the block didn’t bother her in the least.”

Rachel and Megan also noted that Kagney Linn Karter immediately warmed up to the studio and all the students. “She spent so much time at the studio, sometimes taking five or six classes per week, and threw herself into her training. Her dedication to her own progress was inspiring.”

Eventually, Karter branched out and started her own studio in the Akron area. She opened Alchemy Pole Fitness not long after that. However, the studio ended up closing.

Friends of Kagney Linn Karter Said She Struggled Mentally For Years

While continuing to speak about Kagney Linn Karter, Rachel, and Megan revealed the adult film actress struggled mentally over the years.

“Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio,” the ladies explained. “Always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her.”

The ladies then said that Kagney Linn Karter’s last class with them was on Feb. 7. Less than two weeks later, she took her life in her home. “The news sank like a stone in our hearts. The horrible reality of a studio without Kagney- a community without her- seemed all wrong. Unnatural. Too difficult to accept.”

Rachel and Megan added that all the funds from the GoFundMe will go directly to Karter’s mother for funeral costs. Any leftover funds will be given to a local animal rescue charity, as “Kagney had a pure adoration for all of God’s creatures.”