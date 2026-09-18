Kacey Musgraves Will ‘Lose Everything’ at CMA Awards, She Predicts

Kacey Musgraves has had a good year. But she knows there’s a country singer who has had a better one: Ella Langley.

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When nominations were announced for this year’s CMA Awards on September 10, Musgraves walked away with five, while Langley got nine. And Musgraves believes Langley will walk away with everything.

During a tour stop in Wisconsin, she jokingly told her audience her theory.

“I’m going to have to really pick out something really pretty to wear whenever I lose everything to Ella Langley,” she quipped in a clip that has gone viral.

When the audience began booing, she stopped them. “Oh come on guys you know it’s true,” she said.

Making it clear that isn’t a sore loser, the Mexico Honey singer commended Langley for the “amazing run” and “big a– year” she’s had.

But she had another joke, referencing her song “Rhinestones,” saying that she was “Getting all dressed up just to get knocked down” on award show night. “That’s gonna be me… It’s fine. It’s fine. I’ll be fine. But nevertheless, thank you so much,” she said.

Musgraves’ five nominations include Album of the Year for Middle of Nowhere, Song of the Year for “Dry Spell,” Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year for “Horses and Divorces,” and Music Video of the Year for “Dry Spell.”

This year’s CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The show will air live on ABC and Disney+, and be available to watch on Hulu the next day.