abc-personality-breaks-silence-on-firing

A fixture on a longtime ABC show opened up about his recent departure from the series, reportedly telling a fan, “Not my choice.”

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Fans took notice when Dancing With the Stars veteran Sasha Farber didn’t appear in a recent promo for the show’s current 35th season. The ABC personality, who’s been with DWTS for 12 seasons, recently chimed in about why he was a no-show.

In a TikTok post that saw the 42-year-old quickstepping to “Land of 1000 Dances,” fans waltzed right into the comments section to ask why Farber apparently wasn’t in DWTS season 35.

“Not my choice,” Farber shot back to one fan in the comments, per Pop Culture. The outlet added that Farber later deleted his telling comment.

“Idk I feel like Sasha is one of the best male pros and I don’t get why he’s not on this season again,” another fan wondered, with Farber replying with a seris of heart-faced emojis.

ABC personality Sasha Farber, back in June. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the dancer dared to “like’ two spicy comments from fans: “You were on my prediction list Sasha. Hope to at least see some cameos from you this year!!” and “GET YOUR A— BACK IN THE BALLROOM AND ON STAGE!!”

Sasha Farber Didn’t Compete Last Season on Dancing With the Stars

Of course, hardcore DWTS fans know the ABC personality was on something of a break from competing on the long-running competition show. During the previous season, he was the show’s “social media correspondent.” His last time featured as a pro dancer competing was during 2024’s season 33, alongside The Bachelor personality Jenn Tran.

Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, currently underway, features celebs like Julia Stiles, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali, musician Taylor Hanson, and Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.