Horror Legend Suffers Devastating House Fire: ‘Lost Everything’

A horror film fan favorite has just suffered a devastating house fire, with a GoFundMe organized for the star stating he “lost everything.”

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Michael Berryman, a veteran character actor who appeared in films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and became a genre icon for his role as the violent savage Pluto in Wes Craven’s 1977 survival horror film The Hills Have Eyes, had his house caught fire last week.

According to a post by the South Carolina Horror Convention, which Berryman is set to headline this weekend, the actor “lost everything.”

“Our friend and this year’s SC Horror Convention headliner, Michael Berryman, and his wife, Patty, experienced a devastating house fire this past Monday; they lost everything,” the convention organizers wrote. “Michael and Patty have been wonderful friends to the horror community, and during this incredibly difficult time, we’d like to return some of the kindness and positivity they have shown to so many others over the years.”

“Michael is scheduled to be with us at the South Carolina Horror Convention this weekend, and we encourage everyone who has the opportunity to stop by his table, say hello, share some words of encouragement, and let him know that the horror community is thinking about both him and Patty,” they continued.

“We are incredibly grateful that Michael will be spending the weekend with us, especially during such a difficult time for him and his family,” the convention organizers added.

GoFundMe Launched For Horror Legend Michael Berryman

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to aid the veteran actor, who boasts over 100 screen credits ranging from Highway to Heaven to Z Nation. The fundraiser, created by Virginia’s Tidewater Horror Convention‘s Nicole Kinzie, confirms the actor’s house fire occurred while he was at their convention last weekend.

“On his way home from our convention, his house caught fire,” Kinzie wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Micheal and his wife, Patty lost everything.”

Michael Berryman and fans at the ‘The Hills Have Eyes’ Los Angeles premiere red carpet at Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California, in 2006. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Of course, the horror community showed their love for the actor in his time of need in the comments section to the South Carolina Horror Convention’s post revealing his house fire.

“We love and support Michael and his family!!! This community is strong and will always be there for him!!!❤️,” scream queen and Sleepaway Camp icon Felissa Rose wrote. “There is NO ONE nicer than Michael Berryman. Wishing him the best,” a thoughtful horror fan added. “He’s definitely a LEGEND.Prayers up for him and his wife!” another fan wrote.

Berryman’s house fire follows a similar story to that of horror special effects icon and actor Tom Savini. The From Dusk Till Dawn actor and Friday the 13th gore wizard lost his childhood home last month.

Savini told a source he is “devastated” by the fire, which had been in his family for three generations.