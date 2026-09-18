‘7 Little Johnstons’ Couple Reveals Birth of Baby Boy

It’s a boy! 7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston just welcomed her second baby with her husband, Brice Bolden.

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The couple named the new little one, who was born on Sept. 8, Coleman Brice (Johnston) Bolden, according to the TLC website. The baby boy joins his two-year-old big sister, Leighton.

“We’re so happy to have Coleman here and to be home together as a family of four,” the 7 Little Johnstons couple shared, per TLC. “We are so looking forward to watching Leighton and Coleman grow up together.”

The happy parents also shared adorable snaps of baby Coleman in a joint Instagram post, declaring their family “complete.” The series of cute snaps included pics of the baby boy yawning, flashing a number 1 sign, both parents holding the new little one, and baby Coleman being introduced to his curious big sister.

“Coleman Brice Bolden Jr.🩵 09/08/2026. Our family is complete, with this happy handsome bundle of joy✨🥰,” the couple wrote alongside the wholesome post.

Of course, 7 Little Johnstons fans jumped to the comments section to welcome the new baby boy with open arms.

“He is sooo perfect!! Welcome to the world Coleman 🥹,” one top comment read. “Congratulations! He’s precious,” another fan wrote. “He is beautiful!! 🩵 Such a sweet family 🥹,” a third fan added.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s sister, Emma Lee Johnston, gushed, “Can’t stop lovin him 🥰🥰🩵🩵🩵🥹✨”

Johnston and Bolden, who got hitched last year, first started dating back in 2019. They announced the upcoming arrival of baby Coleman in a sweet post on Instagram in March.

“Baby B No. 2 coming early fall ✨🥰,” the couple wrote alongside snaps of the then family of three, with Elizabeth holding a spread of sonogram pics of Coleman in the oven.

7 Little Johnstons, which chronicles the lives of Georgia couple Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children, all of whom have dwarfism, debuted on TLC in 2015. The latest 17th season of the wildly popular show premiered back in March 2026.