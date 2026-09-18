‘Barely Breathing’ Singer-Songwriter Dies Following Hospitalization: Duncan Sheik Was 56

Duncan Sheik, whose 1990s hit “Bare Breathing” became a radio staple and who later went on to be a prolific writer of music for the stage and film, has died.

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The Spring Awakening composer passed away on Sept. 17 from a cardiac arrest while hospitalized in Manhattan, his mother, Suzanne Sheik, confirmed to The New York Times. The news of the singer-songwriter’s death follows the singer’s reps revealing his hospitalization earlier this week.

Sheik’s passing was also confirmed on his Instagram page.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” the post began alongside a photo of the artist with his guitar. ‘The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” the post added. “He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Duncan Sheik Became a Prolific Stage Composer After His ’90s Success

The New Jersey-born, South Carolina-raised singer released his self-titled debut album in 1996. The record featured the inescapable earworm “Barely Breathing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Duncan Sheik on the ‘Tonight Show’ in 1997. (Photo by Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images )

After releasing underperforming albums like 1998’s Humming, 2001’s Phantom Moon and 2002’s Daylight, Sheik shifted his focus to composing music for the stage and film.

He’s perhaps best known for writing the music for Steven Sater’s Spring Awakening, which earned him a Grammy win for Best Musical Show Album in 2008. The acclaimed play is set for a revival this fall. His latest effort, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, is also set to open off Broadway in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the comments section to the post announcing Sheik’s passing is filled with mourning fans.

“Rest in peace, Duncan. Spring Awakening changed my life. Thank you,” one fan shared. “We were so lucky to share this earth and this time with him, and the beautiful way he expressed human yearning and melancholy,” another thoughtful fan added.

“This is such a profound loss. The score for “Spring Awakening” is going to take on a whole new meaning now. He was a musical genius,” a third fan wrote.

Sheik leaves behind his wife, Nora Ariffin, and their 7-year-old daughter, Ines.

Duncan Sheik was 56.