Beloved TV Star Dies at 84: RIP to Stephanie Cole

Stephanie Cole, an actress who appeared on UK TV for decades, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE,” Cole’s agent, John Grant, announced in a statement today (Sept. 18) via Deadline. “She passed away this morning at the age of 84. Stephanie had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years.”

“Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television,” Grant continued. “She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama. She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities. During this incredibly difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy.”

UK TV star Stephanie Cole circa 1994. (Photo by Peter Bolton/TV Times via Getty Images)

The Warwickshire native, born in 1941, studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, according to The Independent. After years on the stage, the actress made her small-screen debut in the 1980’s BBC TV show Tenko. She played Dr Bea Mason in the period drama, which focused on British women in Singapore after the Japanese invasion.

Stephanie Cole Went on to Appear in a Slew of TV Roles

Other high-profile roles followed for the beloved TV star. On Doc Martin, she played Jean Norton, the aunt of the titular character, from 2004 to 2009. She later starred as Sylvia Goodwin on the UK soap opera Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, earning a British Soap Award for best comedy performance for the role.

Actress Stephanie Cole in 2018. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

She also appeared in the wildly popular British sitcom Open All Hours, popping up in 10 episodes between 1982 and 1985.

Per IMDb, her other TV roles included shows like Talking Heads, A Bit of a Do, and Keeping Mum. Her final on-screen appearance was in the 2023 TV movie Murder at Bigwig Manor.

Her prolific stage career included roles in plays like King Lear, A Passionate Woman, Noises Off , and Talking Heads: A Cream Cracker Under The Settee.

Cole was honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005.

Meanwhile, Cole was married twice. Her first marriage to playwright Henry Marshall ended in 1998, and they had one child, a daughter named Emma Battcock, who works in the entertainment industry. She then married actor Peter Birrel, who passed away in 2004.

Cole is survived by her daughter.