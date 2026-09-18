John Lennon’s Son Sean Shares Major Life Update

Sean Ono Lennon has announced the birth of his first child, revealing that he and his longtime partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, have welcomed a baby boy.

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The musician and producer shared the news on social media on Tuesday, September 1, alongside photographs of the couple holding their newborn son. Lennon also revealed the baby’s name: Aurelius.

“His name is Aurelius!” Lennon wrote in his announcement, after telling followers that he and Muhl had “created a Human Bean!”

The arrival makes Aurelius the first grandchild of the late Beatles legend John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono. Sean Lennon, now 50, is John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s only child together. John Lennon also had a son, Julian Lennon, with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon.

John Lennon’s First Grandchild Is Born

Lennon and Muhl have maintained a long personal and creative partnership. They first met at the Coachella festival in 2005 and began dating in 2007. The pair later collaborated musically, including through their band The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger.

The couple’s announcement drew congratulations from several well-known figures. Patti Smith, Paris Hilton, and Willow Smith were among those who responded to the news on social media.

“Sweet pea!!!” Mary McCartney exclaimed.

Their fans also had a lot to say.

“We got a new Lennon before GTA6!!!!” joked one.

“There are some moments in life that are perfect. This is one of them,” wrote another.

Lennon has largely kept his private life away from the spotlight while continuing to work as a musician and producer. He has released solo albums and collaborated with his mother, as well as performing with the Claypool Lennon Delirium. His production credits include Lana Del Rey’s 2017 album Lust for Life.

In recent years, Lennon has also spoken publicly about preserving his family’s musical and cultural legacy. He previously described himself as a caretaker of the legacies of his father and mother, while acknowledging the wider public’s role in remembering John Lennon and The Beatles.

The birth adds a new generation to one of music history’s most recognizable families.