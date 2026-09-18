’80s Pop Star Reveals They Secretly Married Longtime Partner

A pop star responsible for some favorite‘80s earworms just revealed they secretly married their longtime partner.

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“Danger Zone” singer Kenny Loggins eloped with his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Lisa Hawkins. The 78-year-old pop star dropped the news at a Los Angeles screening for his documentary, Kenny Loggins Conviction of the Heart, last night (Sept. 17), PEOPLE reports.

“I want to take a moment and acknowledge my wife, Lisa,” the “Footloose” singer said during a Q&A following the screening, according to the outlet. PEOPLE added that the new documentary even features a sweet snapshot of Loggins marrying his longtime partner in Hawaii.

Pop star Kenny Loggins and his wife Lisa Hawkins back in June. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The “I’m Alight” singer first shared that he and Hawkins were dating in a 2023 interview with AARP.

“​It’s a good time to call it quits. Lisa and I have been together [for] five years,” he said at the time of stepping away from touring. “I want to put more time into that — and not lose that. And spend more time with my grandchildren.”

Kenny Loggins and His Wife Lisa Hawkins Share a Passion For a Rising Sport…

Meanwhile, the veteran singer managed to pick up a new hobby via his new bride: pickleball. The singer and his wife’s zeal for the sport led to the “Kenny Loggins Pickleball in the Danger Zone Tournament.” The event raises funds for Santa Barbara nonprofit Unity Shoppe, which provides “free essential services to residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster, or health crisis,” according to its website.

“This is the second annual tournament Pickeball Tournament in the Danger Zone here in Santa Barbara and it is for Unity, which is a major benefit cause for me, this is the 40th anniversary of Unity so I have been at this awhile,” the singer told Santa Barbara’s KEYT on Sept. 12.

“It was 2018 when we had the idea, and then COVID hit and went on and on, and we have an incredible partners with Unity Shoppe,” Hawkins added.

“People have a great time at this tournament, they don’t take it quite as seriously, and that is the point, just have fun with it,” Loggins agreed.