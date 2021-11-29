Kacey Musgraves Just Revealed A Major Change And We’re Stunned

Kacey Musgraves has a career that would make people twice her age jealous. Between dropping five albums and winning Grammys, you wouldn’t think the superstar would have time for anything else. But just this year she released her movie, Star-Crossed, which got some great reviews and turned some casual Musgraves fans into die-hards. But outside of a storied career and never taking a moment off, the star recently made a change to her appearance, and the world can’t stop raving about it.

Change is Good

Sometimes, no matter who you are, you realize you need to change. It can be something as profound as a or job change or lifestyle choice, but it can also be something as mild as moving your couch to tighten up your feng Shui. But regardless of social status, change is good for everyone. It acts like a soft reboot of your life.

For Musgraves, she has been a constant in her field since 2013 and decided it was time to turn some heads. The country-pop star recently came to the conclusion she needed to change something, and that something was the color of her hair.

Pink Starburst Vibes

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so rather than type a thousand words about it, see for yourself:

The pink look fits perfectly on Musgraves, and it stands as a testimony to something else about her. Her versatility. When you listen to her music, you realize she has struck a very delicate balance between good old country music and pop music, which is a very hard balance to achieve.

The pink almost seems to embrace that versatility. It is by no means a norm to see a pink-haired country star. Country singers tend to stay true to their roots (literally, hair roots in this case). So more than just a hairstyle switch, this feels like a moment where Musgraves is coming more in touch with the potential pop music diva that lives inside her.

