Justin Bieber’s Friends Allegedly Want Him to ‘Get Help’ per New Report

Friends of pop star Justin Bieber are allegedly urging him to “get help” for his anger issues weeks after he was seen yelling at a group of teenagersr in a hotel lobby.

A source close to Bieber told In Touch that his anger issues need to be resolved before they derail his life. The Baby hitmaker was meeting his wife, Hailey Baldwin, at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills when he lost his cool at the teens. He was heard yelling, “Get outta here!”

“Justin does not seem to be in a great place,” the insider explained. “He’s been snapping a lot in public and freaking out over meaningless stuff.”

The insider further pointed out that it is obvious Justin Bieber was stressed during the ordeal and was not coping well with his emotions.

“A lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger,” they continued. “Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it’s understandable he’d get triggered. But that’s the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame!”

The source then added, “The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Welcome Their First Child

Just before the anger management report was released, Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin took to his Instagram to share a photo of the infant’s foot alongside his wife’s perfectly manicured pointer fingernail. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” the 30-year-old pop singer declared in the post’s caption.

Hailey also posted the same photo on her Instagram story. She captioned it with the baby’s name along with teddy bear and blue heart emojis.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple is “overjoyed” to welcome the baby. “The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the insider shared. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”

They then stated that Hailey and Justin had been praying for the pregnancy. The couple was notably delighted when they discovered they were going to be parents.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the insider continued. “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

The source added, “Justin’s already a great dad.”

