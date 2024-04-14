justin-bieber-kisses-jaden-smith-in-viral-moment-from-coachella-2024

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith turned Coachella into a playground of brotherly love this weekend, sealing it all with a smooch.



The iconic duo, famous for their “Never Say Never” collaboration, reunited with a warm embrace at the famous music festival in Indio, California, on Saturday.

In a video that has captured the attention of social media users, 25-year-old Smith warmly embraced Bieber, 30, from behind in a VIP section close to one of the stages. Bieber planted a playful peck on Jaden’s cheek, sparking off a vibrant catch-up session with his old pal, all while encircled by a crew of their mutual buddies.

Meanwhile, Justin was also seen enjoying quality time with his wife, Hailey Bieber, at the celebrity-filled festival. Amidst months of swirling divorce rumors, the couple was spotted together, absorbed in Lana Del Rey’s headline performance.

Justin and Hailey appeared deeply in love, clinging to one another with affection. In a tender moment, the singer lovingly kissed the model on the forehead.

However, it was when Justin’s lips touched Jaden’s supple cheek that captured the imagination of the internet at large.

Fans React to Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith’s Show of Affection

Of course, the internet had a mixed range of emotions after seeing the pop stars hug and kiss one another. Some took also an issue with Jaden gyrating on Justin from behind.

“When did grinding on each other become the new greeting between men? Can we go back to handshakes, please,” one user quipped. “I feel like he could’ve hugged him without that lil wiggle,” another agreed.

Meanwhile, many denizens of Instagram defended the exchange between the pop stars. Some pointed out that the duo has a long history together, dating back to childhood.

“They’ve known each other since they were kids,” one fan wrote before adding, “Get over it.” Another Instagram user broke it down even further. They suggested that people’s reactions might say more about themselves than Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith.

“Nothing about it or their body language looks sexual to me,” they noted. “Can tell a lot of people in these comments are not used to genuine love or affection. It shows,” they added.



However, others simply weren’t buying it. “If this is brotherly love, I’m happy to be an only child,” an Instagram user quipped.