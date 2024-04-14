justin-and-hailey-bieber-attend-coachella-together-amid-divorce-rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber turned Coachella’s opening night into date night, getting all cozy while Lana Del Ray serenaded the crowd.

The couple, who have faced months of divorce speculation, were captured on film looking more in love than ever, snuggling up together. The ex-teen idol was also spotted caressing the model’s head, then tenderly kissing her forehead.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share a cute moment during Lana Del Rey's #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/EUe0T3rdS9 — 21 (@21metgala) April 13, 2024

Many Beliebers on X seemed to feel the footage all but destroyed rumors of divorce for the couple. “There’s no point in inventing that divorce exists, they love each other,” one fan wrote. A second fan added, “They are literally my favorite couple in the world.”

Meanwhile, another fan waxed poetic, penning “Such a soft, sweet moment. The unkind of the world keeps trying to steal their peace & joy, they just stay focused on each other. You have to admire it. Truly.”

Other supporters of Hailey and Justin Bieber thought the Coachella footage would make certain folks upset. “The haters are seething right now,” one X user quipped. “D TikTok conspiracy theorists are mad asf,” another fan chimed in.

The couple, married in 2018, has long been addressing rumors about their relationship. In February, Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, posted a video from Victor Marx of All Things Possible Ministries, encouraging fans to pray for them.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” the text over footage of Justin performing went.

Hailey and Justin were also snapped in not-so-cheery pics heading to a Beverly Hills church, fueling the gossip fire.

In March, Hailey pushed back at accounts that were spreading speculative rumors about her marriage. She shared on her Instagram Story at that time, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

“Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories. Just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it,” she added.

Hailey also appeared to counter rumors of trouble in her marriage with Justin by posting a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 30th birthday.

“words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are,” she wrote alongside footage of her being kissed by her husband on March 1. “Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”