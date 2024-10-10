Justin Bieber Allegedly ‘In a Hard Place Mentally’ Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrest



Former child popstar Justin Bieber is allegedly struggling with his mental health as his former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to be a hot topic.

A source close to Bieber revealed to Us Weekly that he has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything to do with Diddy. The “Baby” hitmaker, met Diddy as a teen in the early 2000s.

He wants “nothing to do with” the rapper following his arrest in New York City last month.

The insider also stated that Justin Bieber, who just welcomed his first child, Jack, with wife Hailey Bieber, “wants to protect himself” from the Diddy situation. That means he’s paying more attention to the more positive things in his life.

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” a second source shared with the media outlet. “He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

The source also said Bieber is “thrilled to be a dad” as it is “something he’s wanted for years.”

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” the insider pointed out.

Sources previously stated that Justin Bieber was more focused on being a father than Diddy’s arrest. “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the insider explained. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

Nearly a year after he was first sued by his ex Cassie Ventura for assault, Diddy was arrested in New York City. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Hailey Bieber Seemingly Addresses Creepy Video of Justin and Diddy

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey seemingly addressed the Diddy situation by posting a throwback 2017 snapshot of Justin flipping off paparazzi while he was in Queensland, Australia.

“Mood,” she wrote on the photo.

The post was made not long after a recent video of Justin and Diddy resurfaced. In the video, a young Justin was seen hanging out with Diddy. As the duo chatted about the shenanigans they were about to get into, Diddy made a strange comment. “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Diddy also made an eyebrow-raising remark about Bieber being signed by Usher, whom the rap mogul had “legal guardianship” of when he executive produced his first album.

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” Combs said. “We gonna go full back full crazy.”