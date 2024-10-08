Hailey Bieber Shares Cryptic Message After ‘Creepy’ Videos of Husband and Diddy Resurface

Sharing what’s on her mind, Hailey Beiber sent out a cryptic message after a “creepy” video of her husband Justin Bieber and Diddy resurfaced.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Story post on Monday, Oct. 7, Hailey posted a throwback 2017 snapshot of Justin flipping off paparazzi while he was in Queensland, Australia. “mood” she wrote on the photo.

The cryptic message appeared just as online critics continued to make comments about Justin’s former friendship with Diddy.

However, a recent video of Justin and Diddy raised more eyebrows. In the clip, Bieber was hanging out with Combs. They were chatting about what kind of antics they wanted to get into. “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose,” Diddy told Bieber. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Diddy also stated in the video that Bieber had signed with Usher, whom the rapper had “legal guardianship” of when he executive produced his first album.

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” Combs declared. “We gonna go full back full crazy.”

Bieber happily added, “Going crazy.”

Although Diddy was close to Bieber during the early years of the former teen pop star’s career, it appears the duo has since grown apart.

Diddy was recently arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He also was accused of assault in numerous lawsuits.

Justin Bieber Remains Focused on Hailey and Newborn Son Amid Diddy Case

Days after Diddy was arrested in New York City, sources came forward and told PEOPLE that Justin Beiber isn’t focused on his former friend’s legal woes.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the insider shared. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

The source then stated that Bieber has been in a “happy bubble” since his and Hailey’s son Jack was born. “He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

Hailey and Justin’s son Jack was born on Aug. 23. Another insider shared that the couple was “overjoyed” about being parents. They described Jack as being “such a miracle.”

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” the source also declared. “Justin’s already a great dad.”