justin-and-hailey-bieber-spotted-on-hawaiian-getaway-days-after-his-crying-selfie-worried-fans

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey turned Hawaiian chill mode on, making their first appearance since his teary selfie had fans buzzing.

After posting tearful selfies on Instagram over the weekend, the singer sparked concerns among fans about his mental health and rumors regarding his marriage. However, Hailey and Justin quelled all speculation by being spotted by outlets like TMZ cheerfully sharing a drink under the sun at an outdoor bar.

Justin and Hailey Bieber strolling in Hawaii. (Image via Instagram / @brubersani)

The couple appeared intimate, sharing a moment over something on Justin’s phone. Hailey donned a green baseball cap paired with a crisp white dress. Justin, on the other hand, embraced a relaxed yet cool vibe in a Nike bucket hat, complemented by a yellow sweatshirt and grey shorts.

Justin and Hailey Bieber being “So High School” looking at their phone while in Hawaii. (Image via Instagram / @brubersani)

Justin triggered widespread concern among his fans on Sunday after he shared images of himself crying without any context. This led to rampant fan speculation. Many believed his tears were connected to his friendship with the controversial rapper Diddy, the recent shooting of his former roommate, or possibly to rumored issues in his marriage to Hailey.

Justin Bieber concerned fans with candid shots of tears rolling down his cherubic face.(Image via Instagram / @justinbieber)

Hailey Bieber Downplayed Concerns For Justin’s Blubbering Selfie

In the photographs shared on Sunday, Justin was captured looking deeply melancholic. He gazed directly into the camera, before zooming in to reveal a single tear trailing down his cheek. Perhaps in an attempt to alleviate worries, Hailey coldly commented ‘a pretty crier’ beneath her husband’s latest collection of photos.

Justin and Hailey, who marked their fifth wedding anniversary in September, are deeply committed Christians. They have openly attributed their faith as a crucial support in navigating the challenges of their first year of marriage.

Of course, Justin and Hailey have encountered rampant speculation regarding their marital status. The speculation was rekindled in February by a now-deleted Instagram post from Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin. In the post, the actor mentioned the ‘special challenges’ the couple was confronting.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” the text over footage of Justin performing went.

Regardless the couple appeared happy when recently spotted at Coachella.