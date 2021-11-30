Julia Roberts’ Husband Shares Rare Photo Of Teen Twins

The public got a rare look at Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder’s twins over the weekend. Although the actress and cinematographer usually try to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the couple made an exception for some sweet birthday posts.

Sweet Birthday Posts From Roberts And Moder

“17 of the Sweetest years of life,” the Pretty Woman actress captioned a photo of her with the then-newborn twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Moder also posted in honor of the kids’ birthday. “These rabble rousers,” he wrote. “17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”

Friends and family members were quick to comment their own celebrations of the twins. “17!!!!!” actress Ali Wentworth wrote. “Happy Birthday!” Roberts’ niece, actress Emma Roberts, posted three heart emojis.

Roberts and Moder, who are also parents to 14-year-old Henry, wed in 2002. The couple has kept their personal life very private throughout the years, but Hazel recently made her own red carpet debut. The 17-year-old accompanied Moder to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival screening of Flag Day, a film Moder was the cinematographer on.

This wasn’t the only milestone for the couple this year. In July, Roberts and Moder celebrated their wedding anniversary. “Today we start our 20th year of marriage,” Moder captioned a selfie of the pair. “This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.” Roberts also posted a selfie of her and her husband, writing, “19 years….Just getting started!”

Roberts and Clooney Getting Close On Set?

Roberts’ latest project is a new romantic comedy with longtime friend, George Clooney. The movie, titled Ticket to Paradise, is about “a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago, getting married.” The two have previously worked together on the Oceans Eleven franchise and Money Monster.

Some tabloids claimed the two stars were getting cozy onset, sparking cheating rumors and speculation about the actors divorcing their spouses. However, Suggest debunked these claims, along with rumors that the two were entangled in various ridiculous feuds.

New Idea claimed that Clooney was sparring with friend Brad Pitt over Roberts. Apparently, Pitt wanted Roberts to star in one of his projects instead of Clooney’s, while Woman’s Day wrote that Amal Clooney warned Roberts to stay away from her husband. Neither rumor has any merit, but people love to hypothesize about potentially canoodling co-stars.

