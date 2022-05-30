How I Recreated Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Waves In Under 30 Minutes With One Simple Tool

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whenever someone tells me I can recreate a celeb’s hairstyle, I always have the same thought. Sure, I think—with hundreds of dollars in products, high-quality extensions, infinite time, and a team of nine professional stylists doing it for me.

On top of my admitted cynicism, I also have long, fine hair. So, my hair does what it wants to do and little else. Even if I were to try and recreate a superstar look, it’d likely fall flat in less than an hour.

But when I saw Julia Roberts’ hairstyle at the 75th Cannes Festival, my eyes lit up. I immediately recognized that hair technique—and this time, I actually knew how to recreate it.

Beachy Meets Old Hollywood

Roberts wore her signature auburn locks in breezy, shoulder-length waves. Unlike curls that can uncoil and stretch down, Roberts’ waves held their shape from root to tip. Several layers of these deep waves made her hair look effortlessly buoyant.

The waves were deeper and wider than a breezy, scrunchy beach look. But they also weren’t as deep as traditional finger waves. The look walked a perfect line between bohemian and Old Hollywood glam for a modern, chic style.

How To Recreate The Look At Home

Recreating the 54-year-old actress’s look at home is surprisingly simple. All it takes is the right tool—more specifically, a wave plate or waver.

A waver is a hot styling tool with unique, deep-set barrels. While a curling iron or wand requires you to wrap and coil your hair around the barrel, a waver clamps the hair. It works the same way as a crimper but without the crinkly Twisted Sister look.

Bed Head’s Wave Artist Deep Waver features a deep-set barrel made of tourmaline ceramic. Tourmaline ceramic emits negative ions that counteract positive ions in your hair. This fights frizz and locks in moisture while you style your locks.

This deep waver comes with three heat settings. Not only can you style without worrying about damaging your hair, but you can also experiment with different temperatures to achieve different looks, from lightly tousled to dramatic peaks and valleys.

To use your waver, simply clamp the tool around small sections of hair from root to tip. Keep the barrels clamped around the hair for around two to three seconds, then repeat. The technique is simple and easy on the joints—no twisting, re-clamping, or coiling.

The Holy Grail For Stubborn Hair

I’m not exaggerating when I say that this is the only styling tool that can control my long, fine, straight-as-a-board locks. Normally, even professional stylists can’t curl my hair in a way that won’t fall out in an hour.

Believe me; they’ve all tried. We’ve all been disappointed. But with this waver, my hair stays wavy and voluminous all day. Most days, I’ll wake up the next day with my waves still intact (albeit a little frizzy).

Plus, when I say long hair, I mean long. My hair falls right above my tailbone, and it doesn’t take me longer than 20 minutes to deep wave my entire head. For collarbone- or shoulder-length hair, it would only take minutes.

If my personal experience isn’t enough to convince you, then maybe over 33,000 five-star reviews on Amazon will do the trick. The deep waver is a beauty must-have—especially for those with thin or stubborn hair.

And at less than $30, looking like an A-list celebrity has never been so easy.

More From Suggest