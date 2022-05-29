Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds Interesting Record Among ‘Ellen’ Guests

The final episode of Ellen Degeneres’s self-titled talk show aired on May 26 after an eventful 19-season run. Degeneres has had countless celebrity guests join her onstage over the years, which has made for some interesting tidbits, to say the least. Actress and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently appeared on one of the show’s final episodes, and she learned that she holds a special record among guests on The Ellen Show.

The End Of An Era

Louis-Dreyfus’s interview began with her and Degeneres discussing what it’s like to have a long-running project come to an end. Louis-Dreyfus knows the feeling better than most, having starred as the hilarious Elaine Benes on Seinfeld for all nine seasons before her time on Veep years later.

Ellen started, “You know how it’s—I mean, you’ve done amazing shows that come to an end. And then you do another amazing show, and—so, you know, there will be something else.”

“Right. Right. Without question. Without question. It’s a big transition,” Louis-Dreyfus responded.

The Record In Question

Degeneres moved to change the subject when she let Louis-Dreyfus in on a little secret: “But you—you have the record for cursing most on the show out of anyone we’ve ever had.”

Louis-Dreyfus was quick with a quip: “Well let me tell you something, I’m gonna make sure nobody beats that f*cking record in these last couple of episodes. So I’m gonna, I’m gonna make sure—solidify my position as much as I f*cking can during this interview.”

Ellen responded: “So that’s twice, that’s twice within the first two minutes.”

And true to her nature of getting the last laugh, Louis Dreyfus punctuated Ellen’s statement with “Yeah. F*ck yeah,” and “I’m a lady.”

Viewers loved seeing these two leading ladies reunite for some laughter as Ellen comes to a close. It’ll be tough for Degeneres to transition away from her show after 19 years on the show, but we wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life and career.

