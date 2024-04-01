Julia Fox Debuts Wild ‘Mac and Cheese’ Inspired Hair Transformation

Julia Fox has become well-known for her unorthodox fashion choices over the years. This weekend was no different. Fox debuted a new macaroni and cheese-inspired hairstyle.

While at the Knicks game on March 31, Fox sported a new hair color. It is appropriately named “Velveeta Gold,” according to her hairstylist.

“The Velveeta Gold is honestly fab and she’s definitely golden!” Her stylist John Novotny said.

Julia Fox is seen debuting new "Gold Hair" en route to Madison Square Garden in New York City. pic.twitter.com/rjz8xCHlih — 21 (@21metgala) April 1, 2024

Julia Fox Nearly Didn’t Appear in ‘Uncut Gems

Fox has become a household name, particularly in the fashion industry over the past few years. She has also appeared in several films such as No Sudden Move and Fire Finder. But she is most noted for her role opposite Adam Sandler in the movie Uncut Gems.

The role was life-changing for Julia, as her appearance in the film led to several other bookings for her down the line. But an interesting fact is that the role nearly did not go to her.

“Before she was finalized for the role, several other top-rated actresses and reality stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, and even Kim Kardashian had contested for the role that ultimately went to her,” a source told FandomWire.

It sounds on track with what Fox herself had said about her appearance in the film. The studio told the screenwriter, they wanted someone with a bigger name to take on the role such as Lady Gaga.

“Safdie told her the studios want “someone with a big name, like Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lawrence.” She said she knew she was a nobody in Hollywood, so didn’t expect to get the role. When she did, she said it felt like she hit the lottery,” PEOPLE wrote.

Kanye West Put on Blast by Ex-Girlfriend

Fox is also known for dating rapper Kanye West. West and Fox dated only for a short time. When reflecting on her relationship with the rap star Fox admitted that there were “red flags,” she chose to ignore.

“I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new,” she said.

“It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.”