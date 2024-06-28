Joy Behar Says She Plans to ‘Get It on With a Lady’ in Her 90s

Although she’s happily married to her husband Steve Janowitz, Joy Behar declared she wants to be with a woman during the final years of her life.

During the latest episode of The View, the longtime co-host, who is turning 82 years old in October, stated she wants to “get it on” with a woman.

When asked by her close friends Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold, who are both part of the LGBTQIA+ community, if she’s ever been with another woman, Joy Behar said, “No. But someday, I will” before laughing.

.@SandraBernhard and @JewdyGold tell us about teaming up with other LGBTQ+ comedians in the new documentary ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ to share the history of queer stand-ups who took a stand against the powers-that-be! pic.twitter.com/J64ZYoWpSH — The View (@TheView) June 27, 2024

Clarifying her remark, The View co-host said she would “do it” in her 90s.

Following her declaration, Joy Behar accused her fellow co-host, Sara Haines, of being a “secret lesbian” after Haines said she visited the Manhattan lesbian bar, Cubbyhole.

“You have?” Behar asked when Haines shared her lesbian bar experience. “I didn’t see you there!”

Joy Behar then joked, “She’s a closet lipstick lesbian!”

Haines also shared, “I went to Smith College, I played on a gay volleyball league…” To which Whoopi Goldberg interrupted, “She’s gay adjacent!” And Haines added, “Or not adjacent!”

Bernhard and Gold are currently promoting their new Netflix documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. it explores the history of the LGBTQ+ community’s involvement in stand-up comedy.

Joy Behar Recently Said Catherine Deneuve Had Asked Her If She was a ‘Lesbian’ While on ‘The View’ Set

Joy Behar’s discussion about her future lesbian plans comes just a few months after the longtime talk show host revealed French actress Catherine Deneuve had asked her if she was a lesbian while on The View set.

During a March 2024 episode of the Behind the Table podcast, Behar recalled when Deneuve asked her the question. The actress was following her around the daytime talk show’s set.

“She is the most beautiful thing you will ever see anywhere in this country, in the world,” Behar said. “She was here, and I was following her around. At one point she said to someone, ‘Is she a lesbian?’ and I said, ‘I am now.'”

Despite her interest in women, Behar’s heart belongs to Janowitz. She met her husband at a nudist colony in the early 80s. “First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,” Behar said earlier this year.

She also said that she and Janowitz met at a resort while she was “fully clothed.”

“I don’t wear bathing suits in public,” Behar added.

The couple dated for nearly 30 years before finally getting married in 2011.